ODEM (ODE) Price Tops $0.0146

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

