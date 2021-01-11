Odyssey Price Tops $0.0002 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.64 million and $386,950.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

