OG Fan Token (OG) Price Tops $2.79

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One OG Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00008411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

