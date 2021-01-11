OIN Finance Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $217,511.18 and $216,853.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

