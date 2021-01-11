OKB Price Tops $5.93 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00018772 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $356.10 million and $365.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

