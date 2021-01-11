Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.80 and last traded at C$39.80. 950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$95.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 84.17%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

