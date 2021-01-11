Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $20.34. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Olympus has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

