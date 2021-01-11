Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $20.34. 21,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Olympus has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Olympus
