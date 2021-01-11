Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 5.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) shares fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 54,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 63,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.59 million and a PE ratio of -37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

