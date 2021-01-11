Omnitude (ECOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $81,526.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $42,137.08 and approximately $81,526.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.