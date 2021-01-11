OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.