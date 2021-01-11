OneLedger Price Hits $0.0044 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $139,990.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,949,866 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

