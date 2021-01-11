ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,710 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 28,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

