OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.84

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 62110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

