OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.84

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 62110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
