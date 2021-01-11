Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 31989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.