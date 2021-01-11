Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 31989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.