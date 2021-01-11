Open Predict Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $716,707.35 and approximately $513.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

