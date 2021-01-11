OpenDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $933,885.84 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $933,885.84 and $657,495.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.