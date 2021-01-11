Oportun Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oportun Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $503.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

