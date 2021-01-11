Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

