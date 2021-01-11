Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $6.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

NYSE:MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.