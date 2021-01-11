Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

TXRH opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $247,113,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.