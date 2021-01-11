Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.45 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

