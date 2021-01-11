Oppenheimer Comments on Global Payments Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $206.32 on Monday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $386,769. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

