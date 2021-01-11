Oppenheimer Comments on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.