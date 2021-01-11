Oppenheimer Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

CAKE opened at $38.13 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8,378.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

