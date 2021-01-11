Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $155.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

