Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $976.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

