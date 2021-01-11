Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.62. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $531.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.71. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

