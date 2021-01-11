Oppenheimer Weighs in on Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

AKTS stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,369. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

