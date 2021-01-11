Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $97.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

