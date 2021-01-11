OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.51

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.51 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 1361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $594.54 million, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

