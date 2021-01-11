OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPHC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,605. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.

In other news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OptimumBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.