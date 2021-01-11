Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189,380 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 24.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 88.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,080. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.