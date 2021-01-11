Orbs Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.