Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

