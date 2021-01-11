OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OGI stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$498.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

