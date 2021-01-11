Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.05

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $832.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,614.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

