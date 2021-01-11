Origo 1-Day Volume Tops $956,857.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $956,857.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origo has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

