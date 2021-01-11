Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $150,203.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

