Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

