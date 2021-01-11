Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 757,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,841. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 120.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.