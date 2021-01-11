OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.01

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

