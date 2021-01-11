OST Reaches Market Cap of $9.32 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $389,655.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.