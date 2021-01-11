Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 553,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 380,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

