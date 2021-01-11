Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,581.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

OC traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,880. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

