Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $343.00

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) (LON:PAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 343 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.48), with a volume of 154009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £414.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.08.

Pacific Assets Trust (PAC.L) Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

