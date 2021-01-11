Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $36.70

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.70, but opened at $39.80. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

