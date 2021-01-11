Packaging Co. of America’s (PKG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKG. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $144.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.