Pantos (PAN) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.13 million and $16,511.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pantos

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,887,634 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

