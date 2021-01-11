Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.51. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 44.9% in the third quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

