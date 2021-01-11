Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Cap of $79,092.84

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 193.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $79,092.84 and $157,028.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

Paparazzi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

